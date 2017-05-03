SOCHI, Russia May 3 President Vladimir Putin
said on Wednesday that Russia's relationship with Turkey had
fully recovered after what he called a crisis caused by Ankara's
shooting down of a Russian warplane near the Syrian border in
2015.
Russia retaliated against Turkey at the time with a slew of
economic sanctions and Ankara later took measures which made
life difficult for Moscow too.
Speaking after holding talks with Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan in the Black Sea Russian resort of Sochi, Putin said
relations were finally getting back to normal and that trade had
stopped falling.
"Some time ago our bilateral ties, as it well known, were
tested. Now we can say with certainty remark that the recovery
process in Russo-Turkish ties is complete," Putin told a news
conference. "We are getting back to a normal cooperative
partnership."
Putin said Russia would launch a joint investment fund with
Turkey with funds of up to $1 billion and said Moscow stood
ready to help Turkey improve security measures at its tourist
resorts.
