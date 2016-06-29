MOSCOW, June 29 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a telephone call on Wednesday to resume cooperation and expressed readiness for a face-to-face meeting, the Kremlin said.

Putin said Erdogan's letter this week, which expressed regret over Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane last year, had created conditions to close "the crisis chapter" in bilateral relations.

Putin said he would order the government to start talks with Turkey on resuming trade relations and to drop restrictive measures on Russian tourists visiting Turkey, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Lidia Kelly and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by)