BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW Dec 29 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday that Turkey remains an important trading partner of Russia, and Moscow has no intention to create problems for Turkish and Russian businesses and citizens.
The Russian government will continue to separate "efficient" political solutions against those "promoting an aggressive and unfriendly policy" from economic relations, Ulyukayev told state Russian television in an interview, referring to Turkey's leadership.
Relations between Moscow and Ankara plunged to a freezing point last month after a Turkish warplane shot down a Russian jet bomber near the Syrian-Turkish border.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.