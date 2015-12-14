MOSCOW A Russian Black Sea corvette and a coast guard boat have forced a commercial vessel under a Turkish flag to change course after it got in the way of a Crimean energy firm's boats towing oil rigs, the company said on Monday.

The firm, Chernomorneftegaz, said the rigs were delivered into safety.

