Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
MOSCOW, June 21 Russia will not lift its ban on tomato imports from Turkey in the coming years, TASS news agency quoted Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev as saying on Wednesday.
"Maybe we will allow (Turkish tomato supplies) one day, but definitely not in the nearest years," Tkachev said.
Tkachev previously said that Russia was open to discussing partially lifting the ban provided that the move does not harm its own farmers or investors. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.