MOSCOW, April 18 Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Arkady Dvorkovich told a visiting delegation of Turkish
ministers on Tuesday that it expected Ankara to lift
restrictions on Russian grain exports to Turkey, the Russian
government said in a statement.
Russian and Turkish ministers meeting in Moscow on Tuesday
reached "a common understanding" that further work was needed to
resolve differences over trade, and agreed to hold intensive
consultations over the next two weeks, the statement said.
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, accompanied by
other senior officials, met Dvorkovich and other members of the
Russian government.
