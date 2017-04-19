New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
MOSCOW, April 19 Russia does not intend to open its market to imports of Turkish tomatoes, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev was cited by Russian news agencies as saying on Wednesday.
Tkachev said he estimated Russia's losses over the trade dispute with Turkey at up to $1.5 billion, TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.