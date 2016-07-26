MOSCOW, July 26 The delegations of Russia and
Turkey discussed on Tuesday the resumption of the TurkStream
project aiming to build a natural gas pipeline from Russia to
Turkey, but no decision was reached yet, Russia's Deputy Energy
Minister Yury Sentyurin said.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and his
Turkish counterpart Mehmet Simsek met in Moscow earlier on
Tuesday, expressing willingness to restore relations in trade
and economy between the two nations which were soured by
Turkey's downing of a Russian war plane last November.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)