MOSCOW, Sept 28 The Kremlin said on Wednesday
that preparations were under way for President Vladimir Putin to
visit Turkey in October, a further sign that Moscow is keen to
restore full political, trade and economic ties with Ankara.
Relations between the two nations were plunged into crisis
in November last year after NATO member state Turkey shot down a
Russian warplane near the Syrian border. Russia responded by
imposing economic sanctions on Turkey.
In June, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed regret
for the downing of the Russian plane. In August, he met Putin in
St Petersburg where the two men agreed to gradually restore
full-scale cooperation.
Asked on Wednesday whether Putin would visit Turkey next
month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not rule out
such a possibility before indirectly confirming such a visit was
planned.
"Once all preparatory work has been finalised, we will issue
a relevant statement," Peskov told a conference call with
reporters.
Peskov did not say what date the visit might take place.
The World Energy Congress is due to take place in Istanbul
from Oct. 9-13.
Russia has said it hopes to sign an agreement with Turkey in
October on the implementation of the TurkStream gas export
project in which Gazprom is an operator.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev/Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry
Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)