* Head of TV Rain says it is facing censorship
* Says authorities unhappy with Ukraine coverage
* Conflict started after survey on World War Two
By Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, Jan 29 A Russian television station that
made its name covering massive street protests against President
Vladimir Putin has been taken off the air by three television
providers in a move the channel's chief said was censorship.
Dozhd (TV Rain), an independent-minded television station
with a strong online presence, has aired aggressive reporting
critical of Russian authorities and even-handed broadcasts on
Ukraine's anti-government protests.
General Director Natalia Sindeyeva said three providers had
dropped the channel in and around Moscow, adding Dozhd had been
under pressure since it ran exposes on expensive property owned
by high-ranking Kremlin officials.
"You have to call things by their names. Of course, this is
censorship and pressure," she told Reuters. The station was
still available on two major providers in the Moscow area.
TV provider Akado said the decision was taken due to a
"meaningful change in its conception". Dozhd has faced criticism
after asking on its website if Leningrad, now St Petersburg,
should have been given to Nazi Germany to save lives during a
872-day blockade during World War Two.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian agency Interfax
on Wednesday the survey was "beyond what was acceptable from the
moral and ethical point of view of our people".
The station, which has also given generous air time to Putin
foe Alexei Navalny, later took the Leningrad survey down. The
Soviet victory in World War Two, in which around 10 million
people died, is a source of national pride for many Russians.
"(The survey) was a fantastic excuse to tighten the screws
on us," she said. "The authorities have been looking for this
excuse for a long time."
UKRAINE COVERAGE
The providers' decisions were the latest examples of a media
crackdown that critics say is orchestrated by Putin, who has
charted a more conservative course since returning to the
presidency in 2012.
The main state news agency was dissolved last month replaced
with an organisation to promote Moscow's image abroad.
Sindeyeva said the station tries to balance its reporting
and has hosted interviews with Putin spokesman Peskov and with
Dmitry Medvedev when he was president.
Officials told her informally they had been upset by the
company's broadcast of protests in Ukraine, she added.
Kremlin-aligned television channels have depicted the
demonstrations there as a Western plot.
"Ukraine, as they told me, was a major stumbling block and
bone in their throats," she said. "We are a big annoyance."
Protests broke out in late November after the government
said it would spurn a free trade deal with the European Union in
favour of boosting ties with former Soviet master Russia.
Lawmakers from the ruling pro-Putin United Russia party
accused the channel of trying to start a "colour revolution"
like Ukraine's 2004-2005 Orange Revolution that brought in a
pro-Western government.
"It's clear that this is the professional signature of
puppeteers who specialise in the colour theme," said a statement
from Nikolai Gritsenko of United Russia's general council.
"Their goal is to sow the 'maidan' in people's heads," he
said, referring to the Kiev square now under control of
protesters against Ukraine's current pro-Russian leadership.
The Er-Telekom and NTV Plus providers have also dropped the
channel, Dozhd said. Neither company was available for comment.
(Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Tom Heneghan)