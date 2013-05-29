MOSCOW May 29 CNN veteran Larry King will host
a new show on Kremlin-funded TV station Russia Today next month,
RT said on Wednesday.
The English-language station, beamed to 630 million viewers
worldwide, said it would launch "Politics with Larry King" in
June.
The show will be produced by Ora TV, an online broadcaster
founded by King and Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim last
year, and recorded in RT America's Washington, DC, studio and
Ora TV's Los Angeles studio.
RT said it also signed a deal to air the online talk show
"Larry King Now", which has been hosted by web broadcasters
Hulu.com and Ora.tv since last July. The U.S. branch will be the
exclusive broadcaster for both programmes, it said.
"Whether a president or an activist or a rock star was
sitting across from him, Larry King never shied away from asking
the tough questions, which makes him a terrific fit for our
network," said RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan.
RT and Ora TV declined to comment on King's salary in the
deal.
Russia Today - considered a Kremlin exercise in image
enhancement by critics - received 11 billion roubles ($349
million) from the state this year. It signed Wikileaks founder
Julian Assange last year to host his own talk show.
King, 79, ended a 25-year run as the host of "Larry King
Live" on CNN in 2010. He had interviewed Russian President
Vladimir Putin several times over his 13-year rule.
RT also made headlines in 2011 when U.S. airports refused to
put up one of its controversial advertisements.
The billboards comparing U.S. President Barack Obama and
Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad with a tagline asking, "Who
poses the greater nuclear threat?" did appear at airports across
Europe.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Mike
Collett-White)