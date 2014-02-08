MOSCOW Feb 8 Russian police detained on
Saturday dozens of umbrella-wielding demonstrators protesting
after three television providers dropped a station that made its
name covering massive street demonstrations against President
Vladimir Putin
The arrests follow reports of the detention of up to 14 gay
rights activists on Friday, the day of the opening of Sochi
Olympic Games - an event which has drawn international criticism
of Russia's human rights record.
Saturday's demonstrators had gathered near Moscow's Red
Square to protest the "censorship" of Dozhd (TV Rain), an
independent-minded television station which has aired aggressive
reporting critical of Russian authorities and even-handed
broadcasts on Ukraine's anti-government protests.
Policemen frogmarched protesters to vans after they unfurled
umbrellas to show their support for TV Rain.
"I'm shocked. When they began opening umbrellas police
started detaining them. It was like: 'If you open an umbrella,
proceed to the police bus'," Yekaterina, a Dozhd supporter,
said, giving only her first name.
Dozhd, which faced criticism after asking on its website if
Leningrad, now St Petersburg, should have been surrendered to
Nazi Germany to save lives during a World War Two blockade, was
dropped by three TV providers in and around Moscow in late
January.
It has now been dropped by all major TV providers but can
still be viewed via its own website.
The station said the move amounted to "censorship and
pressure", a sentiment echoed by protesters on Saturday.
"We want to protect the freedom of media in our
country...Now they attack Dozhd. We want at least some remnants
of freedom to stay on in our country," said supporter Arina,
standing under an umbrella next to her young son.
Around 40 people were detained in total, Russian newswire
Interfax reported, citing a police spokesman.
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Ralph Boulton)