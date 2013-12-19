MOSCOW Dec 19 President Vladimir Putin, defending Russia's decision to bail out Ukraine, said its neighbour's sovereign credit ratings were low but Moscow believed in its economic potential.

On Tuesday, Putin announced a $15-billion financial package to invest in Ukraine's debt issuance, which is currently rated in the 'junk' category by top rating agencies.

"The ratings are not high, but we believe in the fundamental competitive advantage (of Ukraine)," Putin told his annual press conference.