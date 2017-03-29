BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 29 Ukrainian investors and a consortium of other foreign investors are among possible buyers of the Ukrainian subsidiary of Russia's state bank VTB, VTB's First Deputy CEO Yuri Soloviev said on Wednesday.
VTB plans to submit documents on the sale of its Ukrainian BM-Bank to the Ukrainian central bank and expects the deal to be accomplished no earlier than in May or June.
VTB is also planning to close its French office and restructure its European business this year, Soloviev said.
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.