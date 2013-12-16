(Updates with details)
MOSCOW Dec 16 Russian banks' exposure to
Ukraine is "quite insignificant" and amounts to less than 1
percent of their assets, Russia's central bank said on Monday.
The turmoil in Ukraine sparked by President Viktor
Yanukovich's decision to abort a free trade deal with the
European Union and seek closer ties with Russia has added to
concerns about Kiev's ability to repay its debt as its hryvnia
currency slides.
Russia's banking sector is owed a total of $11 billion by
Ukrainian residents, while it owes them $1.3 billion, the Bank
of Russia said in emailed answers to questions from Reuters.
"The interconnections between our financial systems do not
raise the slightest concern," it said. "From the point of view
of our banking sector this is a quite insignificant volume of
money owed that amounts to less than 1 percent of its assets."
In a credit outlook note earlier this month, ratings agency
Moody's cited Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying
Ukrainian borrowers owed around $28 billion to four Russian
banks and named Gazprombank, Vnesheconombank (VEB),
Sberbank and Bank VTB as creditors.
The chief executive of Sberbank, Russia's largest
bank, told Reuters last week that it saw no threat to its
business from the political upheaval.
The central bank said around 44 percent of the $11 billion
owed to Russia represents the funding of Russian banks'
Ukrainian units. Equity participation in the units does not
exceed $2 billion, while Russian banks are owed $3 billion by
Ukrainian companies.
The central bank figures do not include the loan portfolios
of the Ukrainian banking units of Russian banks, which explains
why the Moody's figures are higher.
Russia signalled on Monday it was about to agree a loan and
gas deal with Ukraine to help Kiev stave off economic chaos.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)