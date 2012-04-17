MOSCOW, April 17 Russia has agreed to reopen its
borders to Ukrainian cheese imports after a two month ban, on
condition the producers have been checked and cleared by
authorities, news agencies quoted representatives of both sides
as saying on Tuesday.
Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor barred imports of
cheese from three Ukrainian producers in February after accusing
them of using excessive quantities of palm oil, a cheap
substitute for milk.
Ukraine claimed the move was politically motivated and a
result of lobbying from Russian dairy producers. Russia and
Ukraine have fought a string of trade wars, most notably over
gas prices.
"We have agreed that these businesses have been checked and
that we, as the Ukrainian side and the Ukrainian government,
will provide guarantees that the plan has been implemented,"
Ukraine's trade minister Petro Poroshenko said, according to
news agency Interfax.
Rospotrebnadzor head Gennady Onishchenko confirmed he would
ensure Ukrainian cheese could return to the Russian market,
state agency RIA Novosti added.
