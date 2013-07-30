MOSCOW, July 30 Russia on Tuesday barred
confectionery imports from Ukrainian firm Roshen citing health
concerns, the latest in a string of trade restrictions on both
sides.
Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a
statement on Tuesday it had found a carcinogenic substance in
Roshen's chocolate and was barring imports of all products made
at four of Roshen's Ukrainian plants.
Earlier this month, Russia said it planned to levy
additional duties on imports of Ukrainian chocolate, coal and
glass in retaliation for a Ukrainian emergency import tax on
cars which is likely to hurt Russian producers, among others.
Ukraine says it has imposed the emergency car tax in March
under the World Trade Organisation's "safeguard" rules, which
allow countries to protect a sector if there is a threat of
serious damage to producers from a surge in imports.
However, a number of WTO members, including the European
Union, have accused Ukraine of breaking the global trade club's
rules.
Russia is the largest consumer of Ukrainian exports and
Moscow has long urged Kiev to join its own regional trade bloc,
the Customs Union which also includes ex-Soviet republics
Belarus and Kazakhstan.
But Ukraine, which hopes to sign a free trade agreement with
the European Union in November, has repeatedly turned down such
offers because the two trade deals are mutually exclusive.
Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated the offer when
he visited Ukraine last week and said that trade turnover
between the two nations had fallen by 18 percent in the first
quarter of this year.
