VIENNA, Sept 11 The European Commission said it
had "constructive" talks about gas transfers via Ukraine with
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom's
Chief Executive Alexei Miller on Friday.
"The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere and
focused on the actions needed to ensure stable gas supplies to
Ukraine and via Ukraine to the EU during winter," the Commission
said after the meeting in Vienna.
"Today's meeting created a solid basis for convening a
trilateral meeting with Russia and Ukraine and to finalise a new
package in the near future," it said in a statement after the
meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.
