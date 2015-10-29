(Adds context on flight ban, comment from Ukraine)
MOSCOW Oct 29 Russian aviation agency
Rosaviatsia said on Thursday it had proposed to Ukraine's
aviation authorities further talks on resuming flights between
the two countries, but Kiev swiftly turned down the offer.
Direct air services between the one-time allies ceased on
Sunday, a new low in commercial relations between the two
neighbours who are in a bitter standoff since Russia annexed
Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014 following a pro-Europe street
uprising in Kiev.
Kiev banned incoming flights by Russian airlines, including
flagship carrier Aeroflot, from Oct. 25 to punish them
for flying to Crimea. Moscow criticised the move as an "another
act of madness" and responded by closing Russian airspace to
Ukrainian airlines.
Rosaviatsia said in a statement on Thursday that it had
proposed "continuing the dialogue with the aim of quickly
resuming air links between Russian and Ukraine". The termination
of flights, it said, was pushing up costs for passengers.
A spokesman for Ukraine's infrastructure ministry confirmed
the Ukraine had received a letter from Rosaviatsia, but said
negotiations could only start "if Russia pays existing fines and
stops flying to restricted areas, principally Crimea." The fines
were imposed on Russia for violations of airspace over Crimea.
The loss of ticket sales - around 657,000 passengers flew
between Ukraine and Russia in the first half of 2015 - will hit
the bottom-line of both countries' airlines, some of which have
already posted losses for parts of this year.
Earlier this week people familiar with the matter said
flights were unlikely to resume soon.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Additional reporting by
Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)