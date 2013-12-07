(Adds detail and quotes from Peskov and Azarov's spokesman)

MOSCOW/KIEV Dec 7 Moscow and Kiev have yet to reach agreements on reducing Russian gas prices or Ukraine joining a Moscow-led customs union, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday.

Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, who met in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday, had discussed "cooperation in energy".

"No final agreement has been reached," he said.

Peskov added that Putin and Yanukovich also discussed the agenda for a meeting between the two governments, set for Dec. 17 in Moscow, as well as financial cooperation.

"Talks on all these issues will be continued on the level of experts in near future," he said.

Peskov was responding to media speculation that Yanukovich has already cut a deal with Putin for Ukraine to join a regional Customs Union, led by Russia and including Belarus and Kazakhstan.

In exchange, the reports have said, Ukraine would pay only half the current price for its gas imports from Russia and receive other financial assistance to help it stave off a looming balance of payments crisis.

A spokesman for Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, asked about the reports of a deal, told Reuters: "At the present moment, nothing has been signed. It's all rumours."

Analysts estimate that Ukraine must find $17 billion next year to cover its gas bill and pay foreign creditors. That is almost as much as the heavily-depleted reserves now held by the National Bank of Ukraine, the central bank.

If such a deal is confirmed, it could intensify turmoil on the streets of Kiev, where 350,000 people massed last Sunday in protest at Yanukovich's decision to pull out of a landmark trade pact with the European Union in favour of closer ties with Moscow.

Opposition supporters continue to occupy the capital's central Independence Square and Kiev City Hall.

Police have threatened to eject those occupying public buildings and posted forces on Saturday outside the offices of the public broadcaster in the capital, citing a threat by protesters to seize the building, Interfax reported.

Opposition leaders have called another mass rally for Sunday. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow and Matt Robinson and Natalia Zinets in Kiev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)