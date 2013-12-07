(Adds detail and quotes from Peskov and Azarov's spokesman)
MOSCOW/KIEV Dec 7 Moscow and Kiev have yet to
reach agreements on reducing Russian gas prices or Ukraine
joining a Moscow-led customs union, a spokesman for Russian
President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday.
Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich, who met in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on
Friday, had discussed "cooperation in energy".
"No final agreement has been reached," he said.
Peskov added that Putin and Yanukovich also discussed the
agenda for a meeting between the two governments, set for Dec.
17 in Moscow, as well as financial cooperation.
"Talks on all these issues will be continued on the level of
experts in near future," he said.
Peskov was responding to media speculation that Yanukovich
has already cut a deal with Putin for Ukraine to join a regional
Customs Union, led by Russia and including Belarus and
Kazakhstan.
In exchange, the reports have said, Ukraine would pay only
half the current price for its gas imports from Russia and
receive other financial assistance to help it stave off a
looming balance of payments crisis.
A spokesman for Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov,
asked about the reports of a deal, told Reuters: "At the present
moment, nothing has been signed. It's all rumours."
Analysts estimate that Ukraine must find $17 billion next
year to cover its gas bill and pay foreign creditors. That is
almost as much as the heavily-depleted reserves now held by the
National Bank of Ukraine, the central bank.
If such a deal is confirmed, it could intensify turmoil on
the streets of Kiev, where 350,000 people massed last Sunday in
protest at Yanukovich's decision to pull out of a landmark trade
pact with the European Union in favour of closer ties with
Moscow.
Opposition supporters continue to occupy the capital's
central Independence Square and Kiev City Hall.
Police have threatened to eject those occupying public
buildings and posted forces on Saturday outside the offices of
the public broadcaster in the capital, citing a threat by
protesters to seize the building, Interfax reported.
Opposition leaders have called another mass rally for
Sunday.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow and Matt Robinson and
Natalia Zinets in Kiev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)