MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia is concerned about
Ukraine's rising debt for gas but sees no grounds to review
deals if Kiev fulfills existing agreements on gas purchases,
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Of course we are concerned by the growing debt for gas
supplies ... but we hope that our Ukrainian partners will stick
to all the clauses of the current agreement," the spokesman,
Dmitry Peskov, told Kommersant-FM radio.
Ukrainian energy firm Naftogas said this week that
non-payments by its clients mean it may fail to pay Russian gas
export monopoly Gazprom on time for imports, a bill
the Kremlin-controlled company says has risen to $3.3 billion.