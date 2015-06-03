VIENNA, June 3 Ukraine has agreed to pump enough
gas into its storage facilities to maintain pressure in the
system for Russian gas to reach Europe in winter, Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
Around 40 percent of Russians gas exports to the European
Union traverses Ukraine.
Novak said that Ukraine had agreed to fill the storage after
talks in Brussels between officials from Russia, Ukraine and the
European Commission on Tuesday.
"They agreed on some positions of the protocol, including on
pumping no less than 19 bcm into the storages before the
forthcoming winter," Novak told reporters in Vienna, where he
was taking part in an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries seminar ahead of the Friday OPEC meeting.
Ukraine has said it needs from 14 to 19 billion cubic metres
(bcm) in its storage to keep Russian gas transit to Europe
intact. Ukrainian gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz has said it
had 10.27 bcm of gas in its storage tanks as of June 1.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, additional reporting by Pavel
Polityk in Kiev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia
Kelly and William Hardy)