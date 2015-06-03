VIENNA, June 3 Ukraine has agreed to pump enough gas into its storage facilities to maintain pressure in the system for Russian gas to reach Europe in winter, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Around 40 percent of Russians gas exports to the European Union traverses Ukraine.

Novak said that Ukraine had agreed to fill the storage after talks in Brussels between officials from Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission on Tuesday.

"They agreed on some positions of the protocol, including on pumping no less than 19 bcm into the storages before the forthcoming winter," Novak told reporters in Vienna, where he was taking part in an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries seminar ahead of the Friday OPEC meeting.

Ukraine has said it needs from 14 to 19 billion cubic metres (bcm) in its storage to keep Russian gas transit to Europe intact. Ukrainian gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz has said it had 10.27 bcm of gas in its storage tanks as of June 1. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, additional reporting by Pavel Polityk in Kiev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and William Hardy)