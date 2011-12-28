MOSCOW Dec 28 Ukraine, which had to borrow money from a Russian gas industry bank to cover part of its November bill for deliveries of the blue fuel from Russia's Gazprom, has now paid the bill in full, Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing the export monopoly.

Earlier this month, it won an extended grace period on its payments and now will settle its bill on the 28th of each month, instead of the seventh.

Ukraine's difficulties paying for the supplies of Russian gas, on which its economy depends, have set gas consumers on edge in Europe, which is expected to receive more than half its Russian gas deliveries via Ukraine's transit pipelines next year.

Twice in the past decade, disputes between Russia and Ukraine over pricing and payments for Russian gas have led to cuts in Europe's supplies when the contract year turned over on Jan. 1.

But both sides have sworn no cuts will occur this year, even though negotiations on a deal for joint control of Ukraine's transit pipelines, which might trigger price concessions by Gazprom, appear to have broken down.

On Wednesday, Turkey granted Russia permission to build the South Stream pipeline through its territory, a new export route bypassing Ukraine and potentially reducing Kiev's leverage in the negotiations.

The Ukrainian government is feeling the fiscal strain of gas purchases from Russia at a contract price, which it then sells at a heavily subsidised discount to Ukrainian consumers.

The International Monetary Fund has said it will not resume lending to Ukraine unless the subsidies are abolished.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, speaking at a ceremony with Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz on Wednesday, said Ukraine had budgeted for an average price of $416 per thousand cubic metres next year, implying no cut was expected soon. (Writing by Melissa Akin; editing by James Jukwey)