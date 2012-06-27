KIEV, June 27 Russia is insisting on sticking to
its current gas supply agreement with Ukraine, the head of
Russian gas giant Gazprom Alexei Miller said on
Wednesday, despite repeated calls for its review by Kiev which
considers the deal unfair.
After failing to get a discount from Moscow, Ukraine has
sought to cut the volume of its imports of gas which were
originally agreed at 52 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year under
a 2009 agreement.
But Miller said Gazprom was against that.
"We are working strictly in line with the contract, strictly
in line with this volume," Miller told reporters after a Russian
government delegation led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev held
talks with the Ukrainian government in Kiev.