* Russia wants Ukraine to join customs union
* Ukraine has sought gas price cut from Russia
By Darya Korsunskaya
ZAVIDOVO, Russia, March 4 Russian President
Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich ended
talks on Monday without any sign of a breakthrough to end a
standoff over the price of gas imports to Kiev.
Ukraine, a transit route for more than half of Russian gas
shipped to the European Union, wants to pay less for gas from
Russia because it says a 2009 deal set an exorbitant price.
Moscow has sought concessions in return, such as Ukraine
joining a post-Soviet trade bloc led by Moscow and giving up
control of its pipeline network.
The two presidents' negotiations outside Moscow ended
without any statement, and Putin's spokesman declined to say
whether talks would continue.
The dispute between the two former Soviet republics is
watched closely in Europe, which receives a quarter of its gas
from Russia and as energy supply troubles have underscored
Europe's vulnerability to imports recently.
On Monday, Putin and Yanukovich met in Zavidovo, some 120
kilometres (75 miles) north of Moscow, a favoured hunting spot
of former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.
Putin, who has called the Soviet Union's collapse "the
biggest geopolitical catastrophe of the century", suggested
Moscow's economic cooperation with Kiev could be in jeopardy if
it refused to join the customs union, which links Kazakhstan,
Russia and Belarus.
"The closer we work with Kazakhstan and Belarus, the harder
it is for Ukraine to enter our markets," Putin said at the start
of the meeting with Yanukovich.
But Yanukovich has refused to bend to Russia's calls for its
participation in the union and Kiev has sought to balance ties
between Moscow and the EU, which doesn't approve of its possible
entrance into the trade bloc.
In 2011, Russia struck a deal with customs union-member
Belarus that sold 1,000 cubic metres of gas at $165.60 -
compared to the $430 Russia charges Ukraine and the $366 it
expects to sell in Europe on average this year.
Yanukovich has called the expensive gas it imports from
Russia "the noose around our neck".
"The development of economic integration and Ukraine's
cooperation with the Customs Union have to be discussed," he
said to Putin on Monday.