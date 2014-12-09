China plans Shanghai crude oil futures launch in H2 2017 - sources
* Launch may take place before 19th National Congress - source
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday it had resumed gas supplies to Ukraine after a six-month gap over a price dispute, confirming earlier comments from Ukraine's gas transport monopoly, Ukrtransgaz.
Gazprom said in a statement it had started supplying gas to Ukraine from 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Launch may take place before 19th National Congress - source
LONDON, April 18 British shares followed European markets down on Tuesday, set for their worst day's fall in three months as lower metals and crude prices weighed on the commodities-heavy index.