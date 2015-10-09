* Gazprom halted gas supplies in July

* Ukraine's Naftogaz says made prepayment on Friday (Adds Naftogaz comment)

MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Kiev on prepayment for gas purchases and will resume supplies to Ukraine on Oct. 12, once the payments are made.

Gazprom halted gas supplies to Ukraine in July after Kiev failed to make prepayments for purchases. Last month, Russia and Ukraine signed a tentative deal on a so-called "winter package", agreeing technical details.

Alexei Miller, the head of Gazprom, said Ukraine's state-run energy firm Naftogaz had asked to buy 2 billion cubic metres of Russian gas this month, a volume later confirmed by a Naftogaz spokeswoman.

"Agreements have been reached just now with NAK Naftogaz of Ukraine about forward payments for gas in October," Miller said.

It was not immediately clear if the deal had been agreed in full.

Naftogaz said it had made a prepayment to Gazprom on Friday. It did not say how much it had transferred, but an industry source said the price amounted to $227 per 1,000 cubic metres for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Moscow and Kiev signed a 10-year gas supply deal in 2009, but after Russia's annexation of Crimea last year and an anti-government uprising in eastern Ukraine Russia has twice halted gas flows to its neighbour, citing price disagreements and Naftogaz's debts. (Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow and Pavel Polituyk in Kiev; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Christian Lowe, Susan Fenton and Adrian Croft)