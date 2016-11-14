MOSCOW Nov 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin
warned Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday of the risk
of Ukraine siphoning off Russian gas destined for Europe, the
Kremlin said.
In a statement, it said that in a phone call the two leaders
agreed that talks would be held involving the Russian energy
ministry, gas giant Gazprom and the European
Commission on the issue.
Putin said the risks of unsanctioned gas siphoning by Kiev
had increased because of expectations of a cold winter.
Most of the gas sold by Russia to European countries flows
along pipelines crossing Ukraine. Russian gas accounts for over
a third of gas consumption in the EU.
Neighbouring Ukraine has not bought gas from Russia for a
year because of its political conflict with Moscow, which
annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.
In the past, the European Commission has successfully
brokered deals between Moscow and Kiev on the sale of Russian
gas to Ukraine.
In the past decade gas flows to Ukraine have been
interrupted several times because of pricing and other issues.
Putin said last month Russia was ready to resume gas
deliveries to Ukraine at "any second" if Kiev agreed to pre-pay
for supplies.
The Kremlin said Putin and Merkel had also discussed Syria
on Monday.