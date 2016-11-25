(Adds detail, combines stories)
MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia and Ukraine are about to
meet in Brussels with officials from the European Commission to
discuss the resumption of gas supplies to Ukraine, halted after
Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, the EU Commission
Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.
"A three-way meeting will take place in Brussels in the
coming days," Sefcovic told a briefing after meeting in Moscow
with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who supported the
proposal.
The EU has been mediating the gas supply talks between
Moscow and Kiev.
Last week Russian President Vladimir Putin warned German
Chancellor Angela Merkel of the risk of Ukraine siphoning off
Russian gas destined for Europe.
Novak also said that Russia was ready to resume gas supplies
to Ukraine if Kiev pays upfront for the fuel.
Cash-strapped Ukraine has already bought gas from other
countries, such as Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, and Sefcovic
said a deal was close to being reached to provide Ukraine with
$500 million of funding from the World Bank to pay for gas
supplies.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and
Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova, Greg Mahlich)