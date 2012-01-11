MOSCOW Jan 11 Gazprom is worried about Ukraine's plans to cut planned purchases of Russian gas, the head of the company was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"Gazprom is concerned about today's statements that Ukraine is going to take a significantly lower amount of gas than stipulated by the contracts," Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller told Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, according to Interfax.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Boiko told reporters that the country would insist on cutting Russian gas imports to 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year from an estimated 40 bcm last year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Alfred Kueppers)