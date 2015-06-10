MOSCOW, June 10 Russia's government will decide on whether to provide Ukraine a discount for gas supplies in the third quarter by the end of June, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Novak said the discount could amount to up to 30 percent, as stipulated in the contract between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz, he told reporters. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Louise Heavens)