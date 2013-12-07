* Russia, Ukraine deny deal on customs union, cheaper gas
* Yanukovich, Putin held surprise talks on Friday
* Opposition plans another mass rally in Kiev on Sunday
(Edits, adds Prime Minister Azarov, other fresh quotes)
By Natalia Zinets and Matt Robinson
KIEV, Dec 7 Pro-Europe protesters accused
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Saturday of planning to
seal a customs union with former Soviet master Moscow this
month, a move that would stoke further turmoil in Kiev.
One opposition leader said returning to Moscow's economic
fold could even endanger the unity of Ukraine, a sprawling
country of 46 million that borders four European Union member
states and is the main transit route for Russian gas to Europe.
The Moscow and Kiev governments both denied Yanukovich and
Russia's President Vladimir Putin had discussed the customs
union in unannounced talks on Friday in the Russian Black Sea
resort of Sochi.
But the secrecy of the meeting, and speculation they had
struck a deal, was seized on by opposition leaders rallying
protesters against a decision last month by Yanukovich to spurn
a deal on trade ties and integration with the European Union.
"Any signature to a deal on forming a new Soviet Union means
the breakup of the country," Arseny Yatsenyuk, one of three main
opposition leaders, told reporters.
Yatsenyuk, a former economy minister, accused Yanukovich of
planning to sign Ukraine up to a regional Customs Union, led by
Russia, at a meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian governments
scheduled for Dec. 17 in Moscow.
Such a move would be sure to exacerbate public anger in Kiev
over the government's Nov. 21 rejection of the EU accord, which
has triggered protests on a scale not seen since Ukraine's
2004-05 Orange Revolution.
The crisis has exposed a divide in Ukraine between those
mainly in the west who seek to join the European mainstream and
many in the east whose native language is Russian and who look
to Moscow as a guarantor of stability.
On Saturday, the Russian and Ukrainian governments also
denied reports that Putin and Yanukovich had also discussed in
Sochi cheaper gas supplies and credits from Russia.
"I categorically reject this speculation," Ukrainian Prime
Minister Mykola Azarov said, echoing a statement from
Yanukovich's office. Azarov said the talks had focussed on
cooperation in industry, aviation and energy.
In Moscow, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:
"No final agreement has been reached. Talks on all these issues
will be continued on the level of experts in the near future."
Peskov confirmed the Dec. 17 governmental meeting in Moscow.
MOUNTING BILLS
Faced with $17 billion in gas bills and debt repayments next
year, Ukraine is seeking to cut the price of gas it imports from
Russia and possibly billions of dollars in credits to stave off
a looming balance of payments crisis.
Those gas bills are roughly equal to the heavily-depleted
foreign exchange reserves now held by Ukraine's central bank.
Saturday's speculation about a secret deal came as
opposition leaders prepared for a mass rally in Kiev on Sunday.
"Why did he (Yanukovich) need this agreement in Sochi? It is
not in the interests of the fate of the country," Yatsenyuk had
earlier told a crowd gathered under driving snow on Kiev's
central Independence Square.
"He is only interested in his own personal fate. He needs
money for the survival of his regime."
Police have threatened to eject protesters occupying public
buildings, including Kiev's City Hall. A police crackdown last
Saturday triggered outrage in Kiev and helped bring out some
350,000 the following day.
The protesters on Independence Square are digging in with
tents and supplies of food and clothing. Men in construction
helmets control passage in and out of the square through
barricades of plywood, park benches and the dismembered branches
of a giant artificial Christmas tree.
The scene recalls the Orange Revolution, when Ukrainians
camped out through winter months to overturn a fraudulent
presidential election won by Yanukovich. He took power in 2010.
Interfax news agency reported that protesters planned to
picket three television stations in Kiev and that police had
posted forces outside the offices of the public broadcaster,
citing opposition threats to take them over.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev and Alexei
Anishchuk in Moscow; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Gareth
Jones)