MOSCOW Dec 30 Ukraine wants an annual discount of $9 billion on the price it pays for Russian gas in exchange for the creation of a pipeline consortium with Russia, Gazprom's head was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Friday.

The former Soviet republic is paying Russian gas giant Gazprom about $400 per thousand cubic metres (tcm) of gas. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has said a price of $250 is "fair".

Russia is seeking control over Ukraine's pipeline system which carries its gas to Europe. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)