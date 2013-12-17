MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia plans to restart oil supplies via a pipeline to Ukraine's Odessa refinery in the first quarter of 2014, traders told Reuters on Tuesday, citing a draft schedule.

The supply schedule, yet to be approved by the Energy Ministry, foresees supplies of 750,000 tonnes of oil to the refinery controlled by VETEK group. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Steve Gutterman)