MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's No.2 oil producer
Lukoil has launched a bid to buy a diesel pipeline
which runs through Ukraine to Hungary, Vedomosti reported on
Thursday citing a letter from the company's head to President
Vladimir Putin.
A local subsidiary of Russian oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft has been operating the pipeline, a bone of
contention between Transneft and local Ukrainian authorities.
Vedomosti said Putin had approved the bid after receiving
the letter, which said that following the purchase of the
pipeline's owner, PrikarpatZapadTrans, a consortium of Russian
and European companies would be created to operate the pipe.
A Lukoil spokesman declined to comment.
In 2013, the pipeline carried 925,000 tonnes of oil
products, mainly diesel, to Ukraine's domestic market, while
815,000 tonnes were sent to Hungary.
