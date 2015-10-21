GENEVA Oct 21 Ukraine has launched a trade
dispute at the World Trade Organization with a complaint about
Russia's restrictions on Ukrainian-made railway equipment, the
World Trade Organization said in a statement.
"Ukraine claims that since late 2013, the conformity
assessment certificates for railway products imported from
Ukraine into Russia have been suspended without any explanation
and new applications have been rejected," the WTO said.
Ukraine alleged that the restrictions broke several WTO
rules and amounted to an effective ban on imports of the
products into Russia, the WTO statement said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles)