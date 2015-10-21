GENEVA Oct 21 Ukraine has launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization with a complaint about Russia's restrictions on Ukrainian-made railway equipment, the World Trade Organization said in a statement.

"Ukraine claims that since late 2013, the conformity assessment certificates for railway products imported from Ukraine into Russia have been suspended without any explanation and new applications have been rejected," the WTO said.

Ukraine alleged that the restrictions broke several WTO rules and amounted to an effective ban on imports of the products into Russia, the WTO statement said. (Reporting by Tom Miles)