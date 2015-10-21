(Adds details on trade values, background)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA Oct 21 Ukraine has launched its first
trade dispute against Russia at the World Trade Organization
with a complaint about restrictions on Ukrainian-made railway
equipment, the WTO said on Wednesday.
"Ukraine claims that since late 2013, the conformity
assessment certificates for railway products imported from
Ukraine into Russia have been suspended without any explanation
and new applications have been rejected," the WTO said in a
statement.
Ukraine alleged that the restrictions broke several WTO
rules and amounted to an effective ban on imports of the
products into Russia, the WTO statement said.
Locomotives, rolling stock and other railway equipment were
Ukraine's most valuable export to Russia in 2011, accounting for
$3.2 billion out of a total of $19.8 billion of export sales to
Russia in that year.
But the value fell by one-sixth in 2012, a further one-third
in 2013, and then another two-thirds in 2014, when railway
exports to Russia were worth just $601 million, according to
data from the International Trade Centre, a U.N.-WTO joint
agency.
Russia remains by far the biggest customer, followed by
Kazakhstan and Belarus, whose purchases from Ukraine have also
plummeted. Kazakhstan and Belarus are Russia's fellow members of
the Eurasian Economic Union trading bloc, but neither is a WTO
member, so Ukraine cannot sue them at the Geneva trade body.
Trade friction between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the
Kiev government's allies in Washington and Brussels, has
worsened since the ouster of former Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovych and Russia's annexation of Crimea.
The case is the sixth to be brought against Russia since it
joined the WTO three years ago. Details will be posted on the
WTO's website in the next few days.
Under WTO rules, Russia has 60 days to settle the dispute.
After that, Ukraine could ask the WTO to adjudicate.
