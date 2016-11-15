UPDATE 14-Oil rises 2 pct after Saudi and Russia back longer supply cut
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Adds settlement prices, analyst quote)
MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was detained over night, was formally charged with bribery by investigators, Russian investigative committee said in a statement on Tuesday.
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft filed a complaint against Ulyukayev saying he had threatened the company over the Bashneft deal, the investigators said.
Ulyukayev was detained while receiving $2 million as a bribe, the statement said. It added that the question of legacy of Rosneft deal to buy a controlling stake in Bashneft was indisputable. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
SAO PAULO, May 15 Brazil is toughening requirements for ethanol importers to protect domestic producers from an incoming surge of U.S. corn ethanol, a minister said on Monday, adding that he opposed the idea of new tariffs that could trigger costly retaliation.