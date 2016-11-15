MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was detained over night, was formally charged with bribery by investigators, Russian investigative committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft filed a complaint against Ulyukayev saying he had threatened the company over the Bashneft deal, the investigators said.

Ulyukayev was detained while receiving $2 million as a bribe, the statement said. It added that the question of legacy of Rosneft deal to buy a controlling stake in Bashneft was indisputable. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)