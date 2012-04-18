NEW YORK, April 18 Russia has the means to decrease its deficit and might be able to achieve a balanced budget in coming years, but authorities must keep a close watch on inflation, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

"We still have a good chance to minimize the budget deficit," Alexei Ulyukayev, first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia, said at a conference in New York.

Under its three-year fiscal plan, Russia forecasts a federal budget deficit this year of 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, rising to 1.6 percent in 2013 and falling to 0.7 percent of GDP in 2014.

However, Ulyukayev said the central bank needs to keep a close eye on inflation and volatility in the foreign exchange market.

Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent in the year to March, but analysts surveyed by Reuters predicted inflation would surge to 6.7 percent by the end of 2013, above the central bank's 5-6 percent forecast. (Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)