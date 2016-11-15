UPDATE 14-Oil rises 2 pct after Saudi and Russia back longer supply cut
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Adds settlement prices, analyst quote)
MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev has been detained over a $2 million bribe allegedly received for a "positive" assessment, which led to oil producer Rosneft acquiring 50 percent stake in Bashneft , the Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.
It said the investigation would put forward charges soon. (Reporting by Svetlana Reiter and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Adds settlement prices, analyst quote)
SAO PAULO, May 15 Brazil is toughening requirements for ethanol importers to protect domestic producers from an incoming surge of U.S. corn ethanol, a minister said on Monday, adding that he opposed the idea of new tariffs that could trigger costly retaliation.