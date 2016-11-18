* Economy minister arrested on bribery charges
* Aides to oil tsar Igor Sechin played role in arrest
* Senior officials fear a wider purge
By Darya Korsunskaya, Svetlana Reiter and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Nov 18 The arrest of Russia's economy
minister on bribery charges has sown fear across the Moscow
political elite that a wider purge may be coming of other senior
officials.
Several officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity described a febrile atmosphere inside government
ministries following the detention of Alexei Ulyukayev, the
first serving cabinet minister to be arrested in decades.
Russia's Vedomosti newspaper, citing an unnamed senior
security source, published names of other officials that it said
had been under surveillance by domestic intelligence agencies
looking for evidence of graft.
They included Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and an
aide to Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov. Representatives of
Dvorkovich and Shuvalov did not respond to requests for comment.
Asked about further repercussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry
Peskov said he saw no connection between the Ulyukayev case and
others in the government, and that only investigators could say
if other officials were under surveillance.
The investigative committee, the state body which
investigates major crimes, denied in a statement that it had
other suspects in the case and said media reports about further
arrests were ill-informed.
But officials say privately that they believe more arrests
may be coming. One government official drew a parallel with
purges of senior Communist Party figures in the Soviet Union,
which often ended with the victims shot or sent to a labour
camp.
He noted that state investigators had said Ulyukayev had
been under secret surveillance for a year before his detention,
and said this was contributing to the wider sense of fear. "All
of us now are under scrutiny," he said.
Some of his acquaintances had considered leaving the state
bureaucracy, but they were fearful this would not make them
immune from arrest, he said: "You can't run away."
ROSNEFT ROLE
Ulyukayev has been charged with extorting $2 million in
bribes. He is under house arrest pending trial. His lawyer,
Timofei Gridnyev, said his client denied the charges.
The anxiety among the ruling elite, officials said
privately, was fuelled in part by the circumstances of
Ulyukayev's arrest, which took place inside the offices of the
state oil firm Rosneft, whose boss Igor Sechin has clashed with
Ulyukayev and other top officials over policy.
They said this sent a message that the prosecution was
backed by Sechin, a powerful lieutenant of President Vladimir
Putin, and so was likely to be pursued forcefully.
Russian prosecutors have publicly acknowledged that Rosneft
played a role in Ulyukayev's case, saying the company alerted
investigators in a timely fashion to evidence of wrongdoing.
According to a law enforcement source and a government
source, investigators have been collaborating for months with
one member of Sechin's security detail, ex-intelligence officer
Oleg Feoktistov, to build a case against Ulyukayev.
A Rosneft spokesman did not respond to a request for
comment on the company's role in the case, or the roles of its
boss Sechin and his bodyguard Feoktistov. Sechin and Feoktistov
could not be reached directly.
Several government sources who spoke about the case to
Reuters said there was no evidence that Sechin or Rosneft had
any motive in assisting the investigation beyond helping fight
corruption.
Sechin's Rosneft became Russia's biggest oil company early
in Putin's rule after swallowing assets seized by the state from
Yukos, a privatised firm whose boss Mikhail Khordokovsky was
jailed for fraud.
Sechin has known Putin for decades and has never denied
reports that he, like Putin, served years ago overseas as a
Soviet spy. He is considered one of the leading figures in the
Kremlin faction of former security forces veterans given top
jobs running state companies under Putin.
The United States has put him on a sanctions blacklist as a
member of Putin's inner circle culpable for Russia's military
intervention in Ukraine.
While no evidence has been publicly produced that Ulyukayev
was framed, that has not stopped many officials inside
government ministries from reaching the conclusion that other
foes of Sechin could be next.
Ulyukayev, along with other senior figures in the government
of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, had tried to block Rosneft's
plans to take over a smaller state owned oil company, Bashneft.
Some sources in the government or close to it told Reuters
on condition of anonymity that they believed Sechin was pursuing
a vendetta against people close to Medvedev.
Said one: "It's a message to other ministers. 'If you keep
arguing back, you'll end up in the same place'" as Ulyukayev
ended up.
Medvedev's office did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Additional reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Olesya
Astakhova, Denis Pinchuk, Katya Golubkova and Tatiana Ustinova;
writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Peter Graff)