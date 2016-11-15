MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian state oil company Rosneft which bought a controlling stake in mid-sized oil firm Bashneft last month, sees no risk to the deal from Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev's detention, TASS news agency said on Tuesday.

"The deal was done with huge premium to the market. We don't see any risks to the deal, it is absolutely correct," Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev was quoted as saying.

Ulyukayev has been detained over a $2 million bribe allegedly received for a "positive" assessment of the deal, which led to Rosneft acquiring a 50 percent stake in Bashneft, the country's Investigative Committee said Tuesday.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)