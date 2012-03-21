MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's Rusagro and
an agriculture business owned by metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska
made expressions of interest in the privatisation of the
state-owned United Grain Co., spokesmen of Rusagro and
Deripaska's Basic Element told Reuters.
"We have filed an application about our interest in UGC to
get the documents and to study them. After that, we will be able
to talk about details. We expect to receive the documents within
a week," a Rusagro spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
A Basic Element spokesman confirmed that its Kuban
AgroHolding also filed an expression of interest in UGC.
UGC is issuing additional shares as part of plans to sell a
50 percent minus one share stake in the company, allowing the
government to retain majority control.
Troika Dialog took bids from interested parties until March
20.
The Russian government announced its plans to sell a
minority stake in the trader in November.
The following month, UGC chief executive Sergei Levin told
Reuters that privately-held investment group Summa had expressed
interest in purchasing the stake.
Summa declined to comment on Wednesday.