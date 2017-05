MOSCOW, July 10 Russia's Uralchem is negotiating a $1.5 billion loan with lender VTB to purchase Onexim Group's stake in Uralkali, the world's biggest potash producer, news agency Interfax cited sources as saying on Friday.

Vedomosti newspaper reported in June that Uralkali could delist its shares from Moscow and London to merge with shareholder Uralchem by the end of 2015.

Uralkali declined to comment. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Polina Devitt)