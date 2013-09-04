MOSCOW, Sept 4 The chairman of Russia's Uralkali
, the world's top potash producer, said he did not rule
out future cooperation with its Belarusian peer despite
authorities in Minsk having arrested Uralkali's CEO.
Vladislav Baumgertner was detained on Aug. 26 while visiting
Belarus at the invitation of its prime minister, adding a
diplomatic dimension to a trade dispute sparked some four weeks
earlier when Uralkali quit an alliance with Belarus state potash
producer Belaruskali.
Uralkali has estimated the collapse of what was the world's
largest potash alliance could push potash prices down 25 percent
in the second half of 2013. That in turn could have a major
impact on the economy of Belarus, where the soil nutrient
accounts for 12 percent of state revenue.
Uralkali main aim was to get the CEO released, chairman
Alexander Voloshin told the Interfax news agency on Wednesday.
Asked if cooperation could be resumed, Voloshin added:
"Nothing is impossible, but it is probably not the best time to
discuss it now."
Shares in German potash miner K+S rose after
Voloshin's comments, which led to speculation a new cartel might
be formed. They were up 2.1 percent by 1253 GMT.
In Moscow, Uralkali shares were up 1.2 percent outperforming
a 0.1-percent fall in the Micex share index
Cooperation between the firms was unlikely in the
foreseeable future as the conflict has gone too far, but in
theory a resumption could not be ruled out, said Boris
Krasnojenov, an analyst from Renaissance Capital.
Baumgertner is in custody and due to stand trial charged
with abuse of power.
Uralkali has in turn accused Belarus of political
persecution while Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov described the CEO's detention as inappropriate.