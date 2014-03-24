CORRECTED-KAZ minerals Q1 copper output up 16 pct; says on track for FY targets
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals reported a 16 percent rise in its first-quarter copper production, compared with the preceding quarter, as it ramped up new mines.
MOSCOW, March 24 The head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, joined Uralkali's board of directors on Monday, Uralkali said in a statement.
The new board of nine directors was elected on Monday by Uralkali shareholders, which include Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov, businessman Dmitry Mazepin's Uralchem and a subsidiary of China Investment Corp (CIC). (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals reported a 16 percent rise in its first-quarter copper production, compared with the preceding quarter, as it ramped up new mines.
LONDON/SYDNEY, April 27 Two weeks after Elliott Management's surprise assault on BHP Billiton , the fund manager's three-point demand for change is gaining little traction with investors, prompting expectations a second strike is imminent.