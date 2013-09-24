BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Chinese sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp (CIC), has acquired a 12.5-percent stake in Russia's Uralkali in a bond exchange deal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The main owners of Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, sold the exchangeable bonds to Chengdong Investment Corporation, a subsidiary of CIC, last November. The bonds are due in 2014.
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
March 30 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd