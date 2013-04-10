MOSCOW, April 10 Russian potash miner Uralkali said on Wednesday its board of directors recommended a dividend payment of 3.90 roubles per share, or $0.62 per global depository receipt (GDR), for the second half of 2012.

The company's board also approved a possible Eurobond issue of up to $700 million with duration of up to seven years, Uralkali said in a statement.

The company has a policy of paying a dividend of not less than 50 percent of annual net profit.

Uralkali paid a dividend of 4.71 roubles per share for the first half of 2012. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)