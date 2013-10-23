MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner, said on Wednesday its board of directors recommended paying a dividend of 2.21 roubles per share for the first six months of 2013.

The firm, whose chief executive is under arrest in Belarus following Uralkali's dissolution of a sales cartel, paid a dividend of 4.71 roubles per share for the first half of 2012 and 3.90 roubles per share for the second half of that year. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)