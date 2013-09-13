* Reported buyer Kogan dubbed "Putin's banker" by Russian
media
* Kerimov under fire after collapse of potash cartel
* Uralkali CEO being held in Minsk, appeal for release
rejected
(Adds source comments about financing of possible deal)
By Megan Davies and Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov
is selling his stake in potash producer Uralkali to
investor Vladimir Kogan for $3.7 billion, a prominent Russian
lawyer and news agencies said on Friday.
Shares of major European and North American potash producers
jumped on speculation that a sale might lead Uralkali to rejoin
an export partnership with state-owned Belaruskali, averting a
possible collapse in prices for the soil nutrient.
Speculation that Kerimov has been trying to sell his 21.75
percent stake, held through his foundation, has mounted since
Uralkali triggered a row with Belarus by pulling out of a cartel
in July that controlled about 40 percent of the world's potash.
The reports could not be immediately confirmed but Kogan - a
financier and former state official once dubbed "Putin's banker"
- has been linked by media to such a deal for a week.
"If there is a deal, VTB will probably take part," said a
source close to Russia's second-largest bank, VTB.
A second financial source said Sberbank also could
get involved in financing any deal. Sberbank Chief Executive
German Gref was in Minsk on Friday.
Officials for the two banks, as well as for Kerimov's
investment company Nafta and Uralkali, declined to comment.
Belarus arrested Uralkali's CEO, Vladislav Baumgertner, on
Aug. 26 and has charged him with abuse of office. An appeal for
his release was turned down on Friday.
"It's a bit of a soap opera that's going to take some time
to play out," said Paradigm Capital analyst Spencer Churchill,
who covers Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan.
"The theory (is) that this is a way of placating the
Belarussians and putting control (of Uralkali) to someone closer
to the Kremlin and will lead to some sort of remarriage."
Shares in Germany's K+S AG gained the
most, climbing nearly 6 percent. Potash Corp and Mosaic Co
rose 4 percent.
Uralkali shares closed in Moscow down 1.8 percent, giving
the stake a value of $3.5 billion.
Putin has refrained from criticising Minsk over the dispute,
suggesting that the position of Kerimov, a 47-year-old
billionaire from Dagestan, had become tenuous after he angered a
close ex-Soviet ally.
WELL-CONNECTED LAWYER
Alexander Dobrovinsky, a Russian lawyer whose Facebook post
last weekend first triggered media speculation that Kerimov
would sell, wrote again on Friday that Kogan was the buyer and
that a 20 percent advance had already been paid.
The deal would be completed within "two or three weeks",
during which Baumgertner would be released, Dobrovinsky also
said. here
Dobrovinsky told Reuters he was not representing Kerimov or
Kogan and said the source of his information was "I, myself."
Dobrovinsky has gained notoriety in the past by scooping
conventional media on the death of exiled oligarch Boris
Berezovsky in March. He wrongly reported, however, that tycoon
Roman Abramovich had been called in for questioning by the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Kogan, 50, is a former banker and state property official
from St Petersburg, Putin's home town. He was described in 2000
as "Putin's banker" by Businessweek magazine, which reported
that Putin held deposits at - and owned shares in - his bank.
Between 2008 and 2012, Kogan held a series of senior
positions in Russia's Ministry for Regional Development, most
recently as deputy minister and head of the agency in charge of
state housing construction.
Such posts would command significant budgets and would as a
rule only be entrusted to an individual who enjoys the personal
confidence of Putin, who returned to the Kremlin in May of last
year for a third presidential term.
Russia's state banks are already heavily exposed to the
struggling metals and mining sector. Kerimov and three other
shareholders sold more than $3 billion in bonds exchangeable
into Uralkali shares to state-controlled bank VTB and
Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC.
Putin's spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Kogan could not immediately be reached.
